Youth unemployment in Peterborough is down more than 60 per cent in the past year. In September, there were 180 18-24-year-olds claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), down 61.7 per cent on 12 months ago.

Last month, there were 195 young people claiming JSA.

The total number of people in Peterborough claiming JSA, including young people, was 1,200 in September, down 40 per cent from 2,015 a year earlier.

In August there were 2,015 claimants.