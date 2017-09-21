Bank vows two days of celebrations as it opens in Peterborough

A bank has promised two days of celebration when it throws open its doors to customers in Peterborough.

The Metro Bank is opening its 50th store in Long Causeway on September 29 creating about 25 jobs.

The bank, which was founded seven years ago, prides itself on its seven days a week openings and its community focus with local groups often holding meetings in its premises.

The celebrations will take place on Friday and Saturday and will feature stilt-walkers, giveaways and live music.

Iain Kirkpatrick, managing director of retail banking, said: “Reaching 50 stores is a cause for celebration for all of us here at Metro Bank.

“The warm welcome we’re receiving from communities as we expand across the country, really shows that people are ready for a bank that puts them first.

“We can’t wait to provide local residents and businesses in Peterborough with a seven day a week bank, where accounts can be opened on the spot, cards printed in a matter of minutes, safe deposit boxes accessible when customers need them and free coin counters for customers and non-customers alike.

“What’s more, our centrally-located stores act as community hubs, hosting hundreds of events throughout the year, from free financial education sessions for schools, to networking events for local businesses.

He added: “We’re thrilled to be doing things differently and to be bringing the banking revolution to yet another community.”

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Having worked with Metro Bank on its decision to come to Peterborough it’s a real pleasure to see the store being opened and for it to mark an important milestone for the company.

“Peterborough has a very strong financial services sector and it’s great to have Metro Bank joining other industry leaders here and contributing to the city’s growth.”

