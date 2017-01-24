B&M to open in Peterborough’s Bridge Street creating 60 jobs

Discount retailer B&M has announced it is to open in the former Marks & Spencer store in Peterborough’s Bridge Street.

The rapidly expanding variety retailer will create 60 jobs when its opens its new Homestore in Bridge Street on March 16.

B&M is to move into the former Marks & Spencer building in Bridge Street, Peterborough. EMN-170122-184912009

And the bosses say the new addition will not mean the closure of its store in the Boongate Retail Park, which has 100 staff, and that only about opened six months ago.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We have just received the keys for the site so we’re all really excited to get the development underway and get the doors open.

“We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers - it had 21 store 12 years ago and opened its 500th last year.

Its Homestores stock a large variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health & beauty and homewares.

The store will also boast an extensive DIY, decorating and furniture range, as well as homeware collections and electricals.

The new jobs will be advertised on the B&M website - www.bmstores.co.uk - and roles range from sale assistant to floor managers and cleaners.

There are also a mixture of full and part time positions – temporary and permanent.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show that the number of people in Peterborough claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance fell last month to 1,485 compared to 1,570 in November.