Awards hope for Peterborough company

It’s celebrations at a Peterborough company after it was named as a finalist in a national awards.

Fire and security company BusinessWatch, of Welbeck Way, Peterborough, has secured a place in the finals of the Fire and Security Excellence Awards.

It has been included in the Customer Care Initiative of the Year category.

Jonathan Wakerley, managing director of BusinessWatch said: “We are ecstatic to have made the finals of this industry leading event.

“The awards are held in very high esteem in the fire and security sector so we’re delighted to be included.

“Of course, we’d love to win but just being selected as finalists demonstrates that BusinessWatch Group are leaders in the industry, putting customers and customer service first.”

The winners will be announced on November 22.