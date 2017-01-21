Antarctica project engineers chosen

A Peterborough-based engineering consultancy has been chosen to play a key role in a £100 million project to create a research centre in Antarctica.

Engineering, environmental and design consultancy Sweco, in St John’s Street, has partnered with civil engineering company BAM Nuttall to provide design and construction services for the modernisation of research facilities in Antarctica.

The £100 million programme, commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), will take place over the next 10 years and will enable British scientists to continue vital research into major issues facing the planet.

Iain Scott, Sweco’s director of transportation, said: “We are extremely pleased to be BAM Nuttall’s design partner on this project to modernise its research facilities.

“We look forward to applying our cold climate design and construction expertise on such a high profile project. Each stage will pose a number of significant challenges and will require a diverse range of skills.”