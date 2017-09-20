Actor Brian Blessed to be guest speaker at Peterborough Cathedral’s Christmas banquet

Booming actor Brian Blessed will be the guest speaker at a special banquet to be held at Peterborough Cathedral.

The legendary actor and raconteur will be the after-dinner speaker at a Christmas banquet in the cathedral nave on December 7.

The setting for Peterborough Cathedral's Christmas Banquet.

Organisers say the black tie, candlelit dinner will be a glittering occasion at which guests can enjoy a four course dinner surrounded by the stunning 12th century architecture of the cathedral.

The evening will start with a Prosecco reception under the tower and members of the Cathedral Choir will sing carols and festive music.

All the proceeds from the event will go towards the upkeep of the cathedral.

Mr Blessed will speak at the end of the evening, sharing his larger-than-life stories from his eventful career.

Stuart Orme, head of operations at the cathedral, said: “The dinner is a perfect opportunity to gather with friends, colleagues and business associates for a truly memorable pre-Christmas celebration.

“We are delighted that Brian is able to join us and are looking forward to the wit and presence that he will bring to the evening.”

There is a 10 per cent off early-bird ticket offer, for bookings received by October 15.

For full details visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/nave-banquet