Accolade served up to canteen boss

The man responsible for feeding hungry staff at Peterborough’s Thomas Cook has secured a national honour.

Paul George has been named Manager of the Year by hospitality provider BaxterStorey.

With his team, Mr George caters for up to 1,200 staff at Thomas Cook, in Westpoint, Lynch Wood.

Mr George joined BaxterStorey 18 months ago and his career has included chef manager roles and teaching professional cookery.

Adrian Rose, facilities service manager at Thomas Cook, said: “Paul has been instrumental in delivering an exceptional service with healthy eating at the very heart.

“Healthy eating is essential to maintain productivity in the workplace and we have a duty of care to look after our employees effectively.”

Dave Hawkes, regional managing director at BaxterStorey, said: “This award is a real testimony to Paul’s his hard work and dedication.”