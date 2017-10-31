60 new jobs as B&M announces third Peterborough store

Discount retailer B&M has announced it is set to open another store in Peterborough, creating 60 new jobs.

The newly developed store is due to open its doors for the first time on Thursday, November 30 at Ortongate Shopping Centre.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet products, health and beauty and homewares.

A spokesperson for B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of even more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Job roles are advertised on the B&M careers website and range from sales assistant to floor managers and cleaners.