40 jobs to go as famous building society reveals branch closures

More than 40 jobs are to be lost by the closure of several Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branches.

The branch closures have begun nine months after it was revealed that the famous N&P brand was being axed by its owners.

In total 42 redundancies are being made by the Yorkshire Building Society which said it had worked very hard to keep job losses to a minimum.

The branches in Werrington and Whittlesey are to close on Friday, November 10, alongside branches from March and Huntingdon.

Branches in Spalding and Stamford closed last Friday, while branches in Bourne, Market Deeping and Oundle shut on Friday, December 1.

However, the Nottingham Building Society will take on the running of the branches in Huntingdon, Bourne, Spalding and Stamford.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Building Society said: “We are working very hard to keep redundancies to a minimum, through redeployment and working with other financial services providers, including Nottingham Building Society, to find roles for colleagues outside the society.

“All colleagues at risk of redundancy will receive specialist internal and external support to help them transition into different roles within the group or externally, including practical help like writing CVs and cover letters as well as access to interview simulators.

“All at-risk colleagues have also been offered time off work to attend job interviews.”

The Yorkshire Building Society merged with the Norwich and Peterborough in 2011.

When the potential redundancies were revealed in January it was announced that eight branches, including the one in Cathedral Square in Peterborough, would remain open.

Aside from taking on some of the closing branches, the Nottingham Building Society is also hoping to expand its branches into the Peterborough area in the future.

Chief executive David Marlow said: “Expanding our branch network and widening our offering beyond that of a traditional building society is key to our success and growth.”