120 jobs to be created as manufacturer sets up in Peterborough

Up to 120 jobs are to be created as a manufacturing company sets up its operations in Peterborough.

The father and son-operated Lesko Modular Group has agreed a 10 year lease on premises at Gateway Park, in Orton Southgate.

The company, which will manufacture modular houses and apartments, has started recruiting for multi-skilled operatives and plans to have up to 120 staff in place in the next 12 to 18 months.

The group, created by created by Paul Pleszko and his son James, will occupy two warehouses - units A and B - totalling 9,229 sq metres set on a 2.5 hectares site and providing a headquarters and a production facility in one location.

The lease agreement was secured by property agency Barker Storey Matthews who acted on behalf of the landlord.

It is the third major jobs creation announcement in Peterborough over the last few weeks.

Supermarket giant Lidl announced the creation of 500 jobs as part of plans to create a distribution centre at Gateway Peterborough at Great Haddon and retailer B&M intends to recruit 60 staff for its new store at the Orton Goldhay Centre.

Richard Jones, director of Barker Storey Matthews Peterborough, said: "That Lesko Modular Group Ltd is planning to grow from a new base in the city is particularly good news following the announcement a few weeks ago of the closure of Redring Xpelair Group’s operation in Orton Southgate.

“Paul Pleszko and his son James are well respected among the region’s business and entrepreneurial communities.

“With the pressure on to provide housing, there’s a renewed focus on the need for modular units to help plug the gap.

“It’s a vote of confidence in Peterborough and the skills of the city’s workforce, that Lesko Modular Group Ltd has chosen premises here in which to set up and grow the new business.”

Lesko Modular Group Ltd joins occupiers who include Virgin Media, online clothing retailer Yours, WH Smith, Coloplast and local real estate developer, Barnack Estates Ltd.

Related:

60 new jobs as B&M announces third Peterborough store

Up to 500 new jobs for Peterborough as Lidl plans UK’s largest distribution centre in the city