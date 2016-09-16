Business rates worth £95,000 owed to council

Peterborough City Council could be nearly £100,000 out of pocket after two firms previously ran a city restaurant failed to pay business rates.

Neither firm is currently running the business.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The amount owed in unpaid business rates with regard to the property occupied by Jimmy’s restaurants in Peterborough is approximately £95,000.

“This covers the period between March 2014 and July 2016.

“The debt is split between Daylight Corporation and Grand Regency. Enforcement action including the use of enforcement agents has been employed to try and recover the debt.”

The council spokesman confirmed the firm currently operating the restaurant did not owe any money to the council.

Following the announcement, Councillor David Seaton, cabinet member for resources at Peterborough City Council said: “Non-payment of business rates potentially puts an additional burden on local taxpayers as this income supports a range of local services for Peterborough residents.

“We actively pursue all unpaid debts through a variety of enforcement methods, including the use of bailiffs.

“The law states that business rates are the debt of the limited company listed as the property occupiers, and not the directors of that company.

“Therefore if a company is liquidated, or has no assets, then the debt is incredibly hard to retrieve.

“Prompt and repeated action has been taken in order to try and recover this debt and we will continue to pursue the money owed to ensure we recover every pound we can.”