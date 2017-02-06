Business leaders to quiz Peterborough MP over Brexit

Business leaders in Peterborough are to get the chance to quiz Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson over Brexit.

Mr Jackson, parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, will speak at the Key Theatre, Peterborough. The event will take place on February 17 from 9am to 10.30am.

Mr Jackson said: “This will be a vital opportunity for businesses to share their concerns, ideas and suggestions arising from the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

“It’s also a chance for me, as the local MP and someone intricately involved with the Brexit process in Whitehall, to feedback this information to better prepare our negotiating team.

“We want to get the best deal across all business sectors and for everyone in our country in line with the Prime Minister’s ambitions set out in her recent speech, and of course, the mandate for Brexit following the Referendum on June 23.”

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, which has organised the event, said: “We can’t ignore the huge impact Brexit will have on businesses locally, nationally and internationally, and it is important that local companies understand both the opportunities and challenges that Brexit may present.

“We’ve organised this event so that local professionals can take full advantage of the MP’s seniority within government, and the prominent role he holds in the Brexit negotiations.

“We’re delighted that Mr Jackson has agreed to take part in this Q&A event and we would encourage any local business to come along and learn more about how it might affect their company and the wider economy.”

The event is free to attend and will take place at the Key Theatre, Peterborough.

Registration and networking is from 8.30am and attendees are welcome to mix after the event.

To guarantee a place, register by emailing: info@opportunitypeterborough.co.uk