Burst water main floods busy Peterborough road

A burst water main has caused disruption after a busy Peterborough street was flooded.

Anglian Water engineers are currently working to fix the problem at Whittlesey Road in Stanground.

A spokesman said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption caused in Stanground this afternoon as a result of a burst water main there. No customers are without water and our crew is already on site to start the repair as soon as traffic lights are in place.

“We’re aiming to have everything back to normal by dinner time this evening, but we’re sorry for any inconvenience to customers and road users in the meantime.

“We’ll update on progress via www.anglianwater.co.uk/inyourarea where people can sign-up for alerts about work taking place near them.”