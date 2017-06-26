Building society marks 30th anniversary with appeal for votes for Peterborough charities

Leeds Building Society’s branch in Peterborough is urging customers to vote for their favourite charity.

As part of the Queen Street-based society’s 30th anniversary celebrations, it has opened its customer vote for three local charities.

The good causes are Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Amazon Ward at Peterborough Hospital.

Voting is now open and will continue until July 1. The charities will receive £300, £200 and £100 for first, second and third place respectively.

Julia Haycox, Leeds Building Society’s Peterborough branch manager, said: “Our team decorated the branch and gave cakes and goody bags to members and other locals who came by to join in.

“Our birthday party was also attended by Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Chris Ash and Deputy Mayoress Doreen Roberts.

She added: “We’re proud the society has been helping the people of Peterborough to save and have the home they want since 1987.”