Brother’s tribute to James

The brother of a 15-month old boy who died from a rare disease has raised £1,000 for Peterborough City Hospital.

Harry Overland (10) from March raised the cash for the Amazon Ward by holding events at his school including a poetry competition and a sponsored non-uniform day. His younger brother James spent a lot of time on Amazon ward with an extremely rare neurodegenerative condition called Menkes Disease. James sadly died at Milton Hospice earlier this year. Zoe Wilkinson, Play Team Leader on the ward said: “Harry, James and their family spent a lot of time here with us on the ward and it was clear then that Harry was a very proud older brother. To have experienced such a great loss at his age and to still be coping with that, but to have the kindness to still want to fundraise, is truly amazing.”