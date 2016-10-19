Bronze statues worth tens of thousands of pounds stolen from Oakham business

Thieves have stolen 36 bronze statues worth tens of thousands of pounds from a business in Oakham.

They were taken from Rutland Garden Classics, based at the Rutland Village retail park in Ashwell Road, at some point between 6.10pm on Friday, September 30 and 8.15am the following day.

Leicestershire Police has released photographs of three of the stolen statues. The force has not revealed how much the stolen items are worth - but statues currently listed on the company’s website range in price from around £500 to more than £3,000. That would give the haul a combined retail value of between £18,000 and £108,000.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information about the theft to contact them.

Have you been offered the chance to buy a bronze statue by a stranger? If so, contact police on 101, quoting incident number 16000303329.

Some the 36 bronze statues stolen from Rutland Garden Classics, in Oakham EMN-161019-163224001