Broadway in Peterborough closed after fire hits pub

A pub in Peterborough caught fire this afternoon (Sunday, October 22).

Firefighters attended O'Neill's in Broadway after being called at 3.12pm, with the road shut as crews tackled the fire.

Staff were seen leaving the pub as flames flickered on the outside.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were sent to scene and that the fire has now been extinguished.

The road was still said to have been closed at 5.45pm.

A fire investigation officer is currently at the scene.

Photo of the fire from Vegar Aab

More as we have it...

Photo of the scene from Iza Bela