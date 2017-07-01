British Sugar prepares ground for new HQ in Peterborough

Work has officially started on the construction of a new multi-million pound head office for British Sugar in Peterborough.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on the 4.54 acre site in Cyrus Way, Hampton, with completion of the three-storey building expected to be 58 weeks away.

An artist's impression shows how the new British Sugar offices should appear.

The new building will accommodate the 350 staff of British Sugar and its associated businesses of AB Sugar, AB Mauri, ABF Ingredients and ABF.

Construction is being carried out by Bowmer & Kirkland and the work itself will employ about 120 people.

After the ceremony, Paul Kenward, managing director of British Sugar, said: “This is a tremendously exciting moment. British Sugar is an iconic company and the new offices will be fit for an iconic business.”

Conservative Councillor Janet Goodwin said: “I’m delighted to welcome British Sugar to the ward. It brings a lot of jobs to the area, which will benefit other nearby businesses.”

Bill Eley, project manager for Bowmer & Kirkland, said the building will provide about 4,680sq m of office space and there are about 340 parking spaces.

He added: “The site used to be a quarry so we had to be sure we had the right foundation strategy, which has involved driving a number of eight to 10 metre concrete pillars into the ground.”

After British Sugar has moved in, it plans to demolish its current premises off Oundle Road, in Peterborough.

The firm hopes to use the site for a 70 homes and supermarket development, which needs planning approval.