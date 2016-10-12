Britain’s largest egg laid by Cambridgeshire hen?

An egg laid by a chicken near Peterborough is thought to be the UK largest.

The egg measures roughly 7.75 inches in circumference and 3.75 inches tall, around four times larger than an average hen’s egg.

Alison's laying superstar

It was laid by one of Alison’s Savidge’s chicken’s in Turves.

She said: “I own three chickens and last week was shocked to find this sized egg had been laid by one of them named BB. I originally thought it must have been a goose/duck egg it was that large!

“I definitely think it must be a contender for one of the largest eggs laid in the UK.”

She said the family had not eaten the egg yet and were contemplating what to do with it.

The lay coincides with National Egg Week which runs from Monday October 10 to Monday October 17 and World Egg Day, which is this Friday, October 14, and World Chicken Day, which falls on Thursday October 13, which answers the age old question, which came first, the chicken or the egg.