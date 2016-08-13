Bring your pets to Sacrewell for fun day out

Visitors to Sacrewell are invited to bring their furry friends along this weekend as part of the popular Pet Experience Day.

Pet owners can show off their favourite critters on Sunday (August 14), with free admission into Sacrewell for you and your pet.

Sacrewell's Pet Experience Day is back on Sunday, August 14 EMN-160208-133837001

As part of Sacrewell’s Pet Experience Day a select panel will be judging dogs, rabbits, rodents and Guinea pigs on site and there will also be a photo competition for cats and dogs. Judging will take place at 2pm and 2.30pm.

The visitor centre will be working with pet experts to allow visitors to get up close and personal with some new furry friends. Come along and meet Chimbunny Stud, Hillside Birds of Prey, Wansford Animal Rescue, Three Counties Dog Rescue, Cats Protection, Wood Green Animal Centre and the South Lincs Herpetology Society and more.

And, if you have any questions about pets and how they should be cared for, you can ask NuVet who will be there giving out expert advice. NuVet will also be judging a dog show, including an obstacle course, talent show and best in show awards. Judging will take place at 2.30pm on the day. If you wish to take part, please bring your dog on a lead to sign up on arrival.

To enter your pet into one of the categories, download an entry form online and make sure you enter by today (August 13).