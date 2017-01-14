Bridge memorial to captain

A special ceremony was held to open a bridge in remembrance of a former youth captain of a Peterborough golf club.

The James Berry Memorial Bridge was officially opened at the Milton Golf Course at the weekend.

Members of the club, as well as members of James’s family, were on hand to cut the ribbon and formally open the bridge, which is located on the first hole of the course.

The bridge was funded by members of the Milton club, and by friends and family of James.

As well as being a talented golfer, James, who lived on the Milton Estate, was also a keen rugby player, representing the Peterborough Rugby Club’s under 18s team.

James was just 18 when he died in 2013.

He was riding a motorbike which collided with a car on the A47.

More than 200 people attended the popular youngster’s funeral.