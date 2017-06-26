BREAKING: Peterborough passport office evacuated

Peterborough passport office has been evacuated this morning, Monday June 26.
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene in Northminister Road.
A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at 10.26am after a suspicious package was delivered.
A cordon has been put in place.
It is the third time the passport office has been evacuated in the past month and a half.
The previous two incidents turned out to be false alarms.
11.08am UPDATE: Our reporter at the scene says staff are now being allowed back into the building.
More to follow...
