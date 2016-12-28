BREAKING NEWS THURSDAY 12.50PM: Holbeach girl Ellie found in London

A teenage girl who has been missing from her home in Holbeach since Boxing Day has been found safe and well.

In the last five minutes Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that Ellie Adams (16) was found in London where attempts to relocate her were centred on today.

Ellie was reported missing on Monday and police issued an image of her yesterday (Wednesday) in an attempt to jog the memories of anyone who may have seen her.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police have found Ellie safe and well. “Thank you very much for the great response to our appeal.”

UPDATE THURSDAY 11.45AM: Search for missing Holbeach teen Ellie switches to London

Police looking for a teenager from Holbeach missing since Boxing Day have turned their attention to London in the hope of finding her.

Ellie Adams (16) was reported as missing on Monday when she was last seen in Holbeach wearing blue jeans and a long cream coat with a fur hood.

It was thought that Ellie had travelled to Peterborough or further afield and police have now confirmed that their search is centred on London.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “It seems that we are focusing our enquiries in London and we would very much like to hear from anyone who has been in contact with Ellie or knows where she is to contact us.”

Ellie is of slim build, five feet tall with light brown hair and anyone who has seen her should call 101, quoting incident 239 of December 26.

WEDNESDAY 3.20PM: Police plea for missing Holbeach area girl to get in touch

Police are appealing for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Holbeach area to get in touch.

Ellie Adams has not been seen since Boxing Day evening and it’s believed she may have been heading for Peterborough or further afield.

Ellie, who has light brown hair, is described as 5ft tall and of slim build.

She was last seen in the Holbeach area wearing blue jeans with a long cream coat, which has a fur hood.

A police spokesman said: “It may be Ellie has travelled to the Peterborough area or further afield.

“We appeal for Ellie to get in touch with us, or anyone that knows where she is to please give Lincs Police a call quoting incident 239 of 26 December.”

• If you have seen Ellie since Boxing Day, please call police on 101.