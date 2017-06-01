BREAKING: Emergency services tackling house fire in Peterborough

Fire crews are tackling a house fire in Peterborough Road in Stanground this afternoon.

Firefighters have been able to bring the blaze, which is understood to be at a derelict property, under control but remain at the scene.

Fire crews attend a house fire in Stanground., Peterborough Road, Peterborough 01/06/2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said that officers have been called to that area to deal with anti social behaviour at Glebe Farm House four times since February, but are not currently at the scene this afternoon.

The cause of today’s fire, Thursday June 1, will be the subject to a full fire investigation.

More to follow...

Fire crews attend a house fire in Stanground., Peterborough Road, Peterborough 01/06/2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Fire crews attend a house fire in Stanground., Peterborough Road, Peterborough 01/06/2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA