BREAKING: Car fire causing rush hour delays on A47 in Peterborough

A car fire is causing delays to rush hour traffic in Peterborough this evening, Wednesday May 24.

Details are still coming in but it is understood to be on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 between Paston and Bourges Boulevard close Brotherhood Retail Park and Morrisons.

An eyewitness who called the Peterborough Telegraph reported that a Ford Focus was alight.

Another caller said motorists were unable to get onto the A47 Soke Parkway eastbound from Bourges Boulevard.

