Brave Layla’s special Christmas

A baby girl who wasn’t expected to see in 2016 will now spend a special Christmas Day being cuddled by her parents at their Northborough home.

Layla Hughes can enjoy Sunday with parents Chelsey and Tom having survived major heart surgery two days before her first Christmas in 2015.

Chelsey, Tom and Layla

Surgery was needed as Layla - who weighed just 4lbs 12oz at birth - had two large holes in her tiny heart.

Chelsey said: “We are looking forward to Christmas so much this year. It feels such an achievement to have got here now and see how well she is doing.

“We will be spending Christmas morning just the three of us, but the rest of the Christmas period will be spent with family showering Layla with love as they did not get to see her last year.

“It will be lovely to enjoy it with no worries and have Christmas be what it is all about - the children.”

It took Layla over three months from birth to become strong enough for her operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital. Chelsey said: “I was terrified, we really thought she wouldn’t make it.

“She was all we had ever wanted and the love we felt for her was stronger than I could have ever imagined.”

Fortunately for Chelsey and Tom, a lot of pressure was lifted as they were able to stay near the hospital for free at a ‘Home from Home’ Rainbow House accommodation run by The Sick Children’s Trust.

Incredibly, Layla is now doing really well. Chelsey added: “She is a very happy sociable baby who loves playing and can now live a normal life.”