Brave Jack is on the mend

Brave youngster Jack Rickard is on the road to recovery after undergoing major surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The seven-year-old from Barnack, who suffers from cerebral palsy, underwent a four-hour operation called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy. The intention was to remove the stiffness in Jack’s legs, giving him the best possible chance of living an active life and staying out of a wheelchair.

Jack’s dad Steve said: “We think they’ve reduced about 60 per cent of the spasticity in his legs. He’s making great progress.”

The operation is not currently available on the NHS, so Jack’s parents Steve and Shona launched a big fundraising drive to pay for it themselves. They are now closing in on their £60,000 target. Jack is due to stay in hospital until September 2 and by then he is expected to be up and walking again. After returning home, he will have around six hours of physio a week for two years. You can follow Jack’s progress at www.facebook.com/JacksJourney6/.