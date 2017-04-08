Boys from Deepings School are Barcelona bound - thanks to Amazon

The Deepings School’s plans to visit the world’s most famous football city have been given a welcome boost by the team from Amazon in Peterborough.

The school is planning on taking a class of budding footballers to the Spanish city and the local Amazon fulfilment centre has donated £1,000 to help them on their way.

The school will use the money to help fund the trip to Spain, where its pupils from years eight, nine, ten and eleven will take on teams from local schools and also get a tour of the Nou Camp, home of FC Barcelona.

The donation was delivered to the school by members of Amazon’s local charity committee.

Lee Shepherd, Site Lead at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “We’ve got loads of football fans at Amazon and when we heard about the school’s bid to get to Barcelona, we wanted to lend a helping hand. Everyone at Amazon in Peterborough wishes the school well and we hope the boys have a brilliant time in Spain.”

Jack Cotton, from The Deepings School, added: “It’s wonderful to get this support from a local business like Amazon and the donation will help fund our trip to Barcelona.

“The boys are really excited about the trip and we can’t wait to see them off on their travels. On behalf of the staff, teachers and pupils at The Deepings School, we’d like to say a huge thank you to Lee and the team at Amazon for this kind gesture.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.