Bouyant boat builder enjoys 50th anniversary spectactular

Waste disposal experts Mick George have embarked on a double charity fund raising campaign.

Bosses of Mick George have pledged to donate funds to both Macmillan Cancer Support and the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

To start the initiative, the company has pledged £1,500 to each charity from its recent fund raising activities.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George, said: “We were inundated with applications for our Charity of the Year status. It was difficult to shortlist and so we decided to have multiple charities.”

Nigel Cole, fund raising manager at BHF, said: “Everyone is excited about working with Mick George.”

Claire Singlehurst, director at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We are looking forward to developing an exciting programme of activity over the next 12 months.”