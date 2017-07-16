Bourne Rainbows mark their 30th birthday

Youngsters from the Bourne Division Rainbow Guides have been celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Fifty girls took part in an afternoon of celebration and fun with units from Ingoldsby, Bytham, Bourne, Baston and Market Deeping.

Fun day out for the Rainbows.

The event was held at the Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen. The theme was Princess Olivia and the crafts included a sparkly Cinderella shoe, bracelets with beads and a glittery wand and more.

Youngsters also enjoyed a Teddy Bears’ Picnic with daddies and daughters on Father’s Day at Grimsthorpe Castle. Entertainment for the youngsters included a treasure hunt, a picnic, singing and games.