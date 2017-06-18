Bourne-based home builder helps children to stay safe

Bourne-based housing developer Larkfleet Homes sent its health and safety advisor Joe Yardley to Elsea Park Primay Academy to talk with 150 children aged between four and ten years old about the dangers of playing on building sites.

The school is only a short distance from Bourne Heights, the site where Larkfleet is building a range of 2, 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes.

Dressed in a safety helmet, high visibility vest and safety footwear, the goal was to educate children about the dangers, in order to prevent injuries to youngsters who might view construction sites as exciting playgrounds.

“It was a great pleasure to be able to share my knowledge with students at Elsea Park Primary Academy who were extremely engaging,” said Mr Yardley.