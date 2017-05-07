Boost for eating disorder sufferers

An event to raise awareness of an eating disorder charity was held at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

Personalised Eating Disorder Support held the event at the park to raise the profile of the cause, and raise funds for the charity. Along with the deputy mayor of PeterboroughCllr Keith Sharp and people who have received and given support, the charity was joined by film star Warwick Davis.

Founder Mandy Scott thanked businesses for providing raffle prizes and said: “We are raising funds for the expansion of the charity, to provide more teaching across the area, groups for service users and for our retreat to the Pyrenees, planned for sufferers the first week of June this week which is a first of its kind and very exciting.” For more information about the charity, visit www.pedsupport.co.uk