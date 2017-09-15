Boost for campaigners in bid to re-open Peterborough pub

Campaigners are celebrating after a former Peterborough pub was named as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

The Cherry Tree in Oundle Road, Woodston, closed on November 24 last year for financial reasons, but local residents and members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) are campaigning to get it re-opened.

Campaign co-ordinators Annie Skelton and Marija Obradovic are now toasting the news that the pub has been listed as an ACV, meaning owners Milton Estates cannot change the use of the building or demolish it without permission.

The community must also be given the opportunity to bid for the property if it is sold or leased for 25 years or more.

Marija said: “We can’t thank CAMRA enough for all their support in listing the pub as an ACV. We have a further development which we will reveal to anyone attending the Woodston in Action meeting on September 20.

“Our local councillors Lucia Serluca, Andy Coles and Alan Dowson have been instrumental in supporting the pubs listing as an ACV as they realise its community value as a building of local importance, and I’d like to thank them for their support and advice.”

The campaign began after a fire at the derelict pub in June.

The campaign group will be part of the Woodston in Action meeting on Wednesday, September 20 from 7pm at Ebeneezers in Grove Street and will be revealing the latest news in its battle to re-open the pub.

Annie said: “We now hope that the owners Milton Estates will re-lease the pub and that it will become the hub of the local community once again.

“This is a popular pub across all ages and has been for many years.”

The group has a Facebook page called: Save the Cherry Tree Pub and an online petition: https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/save-the-cherry-tree-pub-campaign.html.

