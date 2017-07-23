Book signing for Peterborough author

Peterborough author Sayeh Stone will be reading her book Shaped Animals and running an activity session based on the book from 11am to 12noon on Thursday, July 27, at Waterstone’s in Bridge Street. Contact the store on 01733 555323.

Sayeh describes the book as a “great way to enjoy learning and remembering maths and shapes through storytelling.”

She said: “We meet Triangle Tiger who goes on the search to find other shaped animal friends to join his party. On this adventure, you will get to learn about the four main basic shapes through the animals explaining and introducing themselves.”

It is suitable for children up to 10, she says.