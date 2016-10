The cars were the stars at a glitzy ball held to raise money for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

A selection of Aston Martin Cars were on display at the James Bond themed ball, which was held at Thorpe Hall - while partygoers donned tuxedos and ballgowns for the occasion.

A number of Bond items were auctioned off at the event, which marked the hospice’s 25th anniversary.

More than 300 guests attended the event, which is one of the highlights of the hospice’s calendar.