Blooming great tea party planned by John Lewis Peterborough

Staff at John Lewis Peterborough will host a Blooming Great Tea Party tomorrow (Friday) to support terminal illness charity Marie Curie.

The party will take place in The Place To Eat, will include a meet and greet with the local Marie Curie community fundraiser and lots of information about how to hold your own Blooming Great Tea Party.

The fun starts at 11am and goes on to 3pm and is open to all customers.

Customers visiting John Lewis Peterborough tomorrow will be able to buy tea and cake and take a selfie alongside a giant Marie Curie teacup.

The Blooming Great Tea Party is Marie Curie’s summer fundraiser and encourages everyone to get together and hold a tea party, bake sale or special tea break in aid of the charity.

​John Lewis will also be making an additional £20,000 donation nationally to Marie Curie, ​following the Blooming Great Tea Parties taking place in John Lewis shops up and down the country this month.

Kate Broadhurst, branch manager at John Lewis Peterborough, said: “We’re really proud to be supporting Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party campaign and I know everyone at John Lewis Peterborough is looking forward to welcoming customers to our own tea party in The Place to Eat.

“Everyone loves tea and cake, so join us over a cuppa, get inspired, and why not host your own Blooming Great Tea Party at home to raise money for such a great cause.”

Peter Sara, Marie Curie community fundraiser in Cambridgeshire, said: “We’d like to invite everyone to join us for a cuppa and some cake at John Lewis.

“We hope we can show everyone how easy and fun it is to hold a Blooming Great Tea Party and inspire people to hold their own later in the month.

“Every cuppa counts in helping Marie Curie provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”