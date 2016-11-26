Black Friday deals at leisure centres

A collection of Black Friday deals are on offer at Fenland District Council’s four leisure centres this weekend.

Among the big money savings are £100 on an annual swim pass and £76 on annual daytime memberships.

Other offers include cut-price “anytime” memberships, no joining fees and reductions on the costs of swim passes, aerobic classes and kids’ soft play.

The special deals are open only over this weekend at each of the council’s New Vision Fitness centres.

Councillor Michelle Tanfield, the council’s cabinet member responsible for leisure, said: “These are fantastic deals, covering all the different sorts of things we offer at our centres.”

For full details, visit www.newvisionfitness.co.uk or call 01354 622399.