Birthday celebration raises cash for Peterborough Sailability

Jeff Gilbert used his 80th birthday party to raise £345 for Peterborough Sailability, a charity which offers disabled people the chance to experience sailing based at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

Instead of gifts, he asked family and friends to make donations to the charity, which is close to his heart, at a celebration at the Newark Hotel in Peterborough.

Jeff, from Orton Waterville, has given endless time and effort in volunteering at Peterborough Sailability, over a number of years, helping out with the rigging of specialist equipment as well as the launching and landing of the boats.