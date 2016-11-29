Bin collection changes in Peterborough

Residents signed up to Peterborough City Council’s brown bin garden waste service are being reminded that Brown bin collections will be monthly in December and January.

The paid-for service, which was launched in May 2014, provides all year round collection of garden waste. However, as the service is used less during December and January there is only one brown bin collection each month for this service.

Brown Bin collections will take place on residents scheduled collection days week commencing December 5 and 12 and week commencing January 16 and 23 respectively. Everyone that has subscribed this year has paid for the service up until May 19, 2017.

There will be no changes over the Christmas period to the Green Recycling bins, Food Caddy’s and Black bin collections.

For more information about refuse collections or to sign up for the brown bin scheme please visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/brownbins or visit Bayard Place, Broadway, or call 01733 747474.