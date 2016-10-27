Bill of over £1,000 for fly tipper who dumped furniture in Spalding

South Holland District Council continued its war on fly tippers by securing another prosecution this week, the culprit ending up with a bill for £1,063.

Nedelcho Nedelchev, of Peterborough, dumped a sofa and an armchair from the back of his van on land off South Drove at Spalding Common on May 24.

However, his actions had been spotted by two nearby residents, who noted the van’s registration number and reported the incident to the council.

Nedelchev appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to fly-tipping and transporting waste for disposal without a waste carriers licence.

He told the court that he was delivering the items to someone but when he arrived the person did not want them. He then took the decision to dump them.

Nedelchev was fined £480, ordered to pay prosecution costs of £385, clean-up costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for waste management, said: “We regularly check sites for fly-tipping across the district but our officers can’t be everywhere at once, so we also rely on the public’s help.

“In this case we are extremely grateful that the residents got in touch and we were able to trace the culprit, who has been hit hard in the pocket as a result of his foolhardy actions.

“When fly-tipping is reported to us on public land, we will look to take appropriate action. I would add however, that members of the public should never put themselves at risk when reporting incidents.”

In October, a man was hit with a bill of £1,680.23 after his unwanted household items were dumped by an unlicensed waste collector in two locations near Crowland. And the previous month dumped the items in Welland High Bank near Crowland saw the culprit ordered to pay a total of £1,000.29.

• Fly-tipping can be reported to South Holland District Council’s Customer Services Team in person, by calling 01775 761161 or online at www.sholland.gov.uk

