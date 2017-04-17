Bikers told to think of the person ‘they mean the world to’

Bikers and motorists are being urged to look out for each other - so motorbikers can get home to the person ‘they mean the world to.’

Police have launched the ‘Whose world are you?’ campaign to remind bikers that to the world they’re just one person, but to one person they’re the world.

Heres Stuart. He rides a Honda Hornet and he means the world to his girlfriend Emma.

Bikers are being urged to share pictures of themselves with that person on social media with the hashtag #WhoseWorldAreYou

The campaign also aims to make riders more meaningful to other motorists so they are more likely to see them on the road by showing them the person behind the helmet, demonstrating that bikers are a range of people, with names, personalities and families, just like car drivers.

PC Simon Burgin, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users and this is why it is so important that they remain alert on the road and mindful of their own safety.

“Last year four motorcyclists were killed and 47 seriously injured on Cambridgeshire roads.

“You can never be too good and I encourage all motorcyclists to continue to train throughout their riding years and not just stop once they have passed their bike test.

“Over the coming weeks, as the weather improves, we expect to see an influx of bikers returning to the roads. Drivers are reminded of the importance of watching out for bikers and to always look carefully when pulling out of junctions, manoeuvring and changing lanes.

“We want the roads to be a safe place for everyone and ask that all road users help us to achieve this.”

Matt Staton, from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership, said: “We are very pleased to support this campaign and encourage people to get involved by sharing their photos on social media.

“We are committed to reducing the number of serious and fatal collisions on the county’s roads and I would urge everyone to play their part by looking out for one another.”