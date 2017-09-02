Bike ride and fun day at Glinton pub

The Liam Pridmore Memorial Bike Ride and Fun Day takes place on Saturday (September 2) at the Bluebell pub and restaurant in Glinton.

The event is now in its sixth year and has raised more than £35,000 for charity since it started.

It is held in memory of Liam Pridmore, from Peakirk, who died aged 12 from an aggressive brain tumour in April 2012.

The day consists of a number of different cycle rides for all ages and abilities, including a 5-mile kids’ ride, a 25-mile ride and a longer 75- mile mini sportive ride for the more experienced riders.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the day, a barbecue and a raffle with excellent premium prizes on offer (TV/i-Watch/i-Pad).

Last year’s event attracted more than 230 riders on the day and the committee members who organise the event (pictured) are hoping to increase this further this weekend.

This year’s charities cover The Brain Tumour Charity, British Heart Foundation and also “Faith’s Journey” who are seeking to raise funds for local youngster Faith McLennan.

Faith’s family and friends are looking to raise £40,000 for a life-changing operation to ease her suffering from a form of Cerebral Palsy which she was diagnosed with in 2013.

Further details of the event and the charities involved can be found at the website www.liamride.com.

Committee members are also seeking a number of volunteers to get involved on the day and assist with event organisation. Interested parties can contact Matt Holman on 07989 559257.

Pictured are committee members Robin Pithey, Mark Asplin, Mark Gorman, Gary Mullaney and Matt Holman