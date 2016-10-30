Big success for children’s book project in Peterborough

More children have been turning over a new leaf and picking up a book thanks to a reading challenge in the city.

Local charity Vivacity said 600 children under 12 years old joined the library this summer, with 365 of those joined specifically to do the 2016 Summer Reading Challenge, representing double the number from last year.

In July and August alone 23,000 books were borrowed by children under 12 and an impressive 1,386 completed the Summer Reading Challenge.

Richard Hunt, Director of Culture at Vivacity said “This is the first year we have included pre-schoolers and over 100 children aged three and under took part in the mini version of the challenge. This success will be built on next year where we will promote it within pre-school settings to encourage reading together as a family over the summer holidays.”

To complete the challenge, children had to visit one of the eleven Vivacity libraries across the city on three occasions and read at least six books during the summer holidays to complete the challenge. There were prizes on offer to youngsters who completed the event, which had a Roald Dahl theme.

Thea (8) was one of the youngsters who took part in the challenge.

She said: “I like that I can take lots of books at the same time and there’s lots of choice and I can sit in the children’s library and have a little read.

“I also liked the prizes and the Roald Dahl theme. I liked the cards and putting them in the poster.”

Local business BGL Group Ltd has also been working with Vivacity to inspire reading for pleasure amongst year 3 children by funding a literacy project in Dogsthorpe. They enjoyed Roald Dahl themed storytelling workshops with theatre company Rhubarb Theatre, and were all given their own copy of The BFG to keep.

Julia Swain – Product Director, CompareTheMarket & Head of BGL’s CSR Team said “There’s simply nothing more powerful and inspirational than a child’s imagination, so it was a privilege and a delight to be able to empower local children through this fun, educational and engaging literacy program.”