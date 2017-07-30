Big Book Quiz tests Peterborough youngsters’ knowledge.

Pupils from seven schools showed off their knowledge of books and reading at a special quiz at Jack Hunt School.

Gladstone Primary Academy, Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Ravensthorpe Primary School, Watergall Primary School, West Town Primary Academy, Longthorpe Primary School and Jack Hunt Secondary School joined the Big Book Quiz on July 10 as part of the Peterborough Literacy Campaign from the National Literacy Trust, in partnership with Vivacity. The event was part of an initiative to help primary school pupils prepare for their move to secondary school in September.

Teams of Year 6 pupils from each primary school and a team of Year 7 students from Jack Hunt School battled it out against each other over seven rounds.

They were quizzed on Mr Stink by David Walliams and The Hobbit by J R R Tolkien, which they were able to prepare for in advance.

Pupils then competed in a general children’s book round and were challenged to guess the names of books by looking at their cover. They also practised their scanning and skimming skills in a reference round, where they had books on hand to read.

Vivacity’s Pete Aldridge took on the role of quiz master and in total 29 pupils, 30 parents and friends, and 18 teachers attended the event.

The team from Sacred Heart were overall winners, Longthorpe Primary School took second place and third went to Jack Hunt School.

Every child took home a new book, provided by the Peterborough Literacy Campaign.

Sally Atkinson, manager of the National Literacy Trust Hub in Peterborough said: “The transition from primary to secondary school can be a difficult time for pupils and we often see an impact on their literacy skills. Through the Big Book Quiz we wanted to give Year 6 pupils the chance to experience secondary school, while encouraging them to expand their knowledge of books in a fun environment. Well done to everyone who took part!”