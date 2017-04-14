‘Better times ahead’ for Peterborough community group

A brighter future is being predicted for a community group which has struggled with recent problems.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported last September that the trading arm of the Westwood & Ravensthorpe Community Association could be removed as the leaseholder at Stafford Hall in Wicken Way, Hampton Court due to ongoing issues with the bar.

Moreover, the organisation’s financial records from 2014/15 and 2015/16, which were submitted late, include £12,000 of payments without any supporting records, according to an independent examination.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said “inadequate bookkeeping” is believed to be the reason why some expenditure is not properly accounted.

She added: “We have been working with Westwood And Ravensthorpe Community Association to address the concerns raised about Stafford Hall which has resulted in a number of conditions being put in place.

“We will continue to work closely with the new management committee, appointed at the AGM on February 17, to support a positive future going forwards. This is already resulting in new activities being planned for Stafford Hall and more volunteers becoming involved.”

Paul Bains from the association said previous treasurers had died, become ill or suddenly left, which explained the struggles with the bookkeeping. He added that Stafford Hall hosts a number of groups, including a pre-school, an over 55’s club, a pilates club and judo.