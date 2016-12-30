Beautiful winter scenes captured in frost hit Peterborough

While we may not have seen a white Christmas, Peterborough has been white over with frost in the final run up to 2017.

The freezing temperatures have given people the chance to take beautiful and atmospheric photographs of Peterborough and the surrounding area while on morning walks - using new cameras given to them at Christmas.

Martin Byford-Rew took a selection of winter pictures at Oundle Bridge, while Lucy Stretton took a photo of ‘puppy’s first walk’ at Ferry Meadows.

Martin Robinson captured an image of Milton Bridge covered in frost, and Kevin Hussey pictured the wintry scene at Sawtry Fen.

Have you taken any pictures of winter scenes in and around Peterborough? email them to us at news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk

Martin Byford-Rew's pictures at Oundle Bridge

Martin Robinson's picture at Milton Bridge