Bear necessities from Amazon in Sawtry

Children at the Learning Bears Pre-School in Sawtry got a visit from the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Fletton, who stopped by with a £500 donation.

The pre-school was nominated to be supported by Amazon Peterborough FC Lead, Steve Darner. The donation will be used to buy new toys for the children.

The donation forms part of the “Amazon in the Community” programme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Speaking about the donation, Amazon Peterborough General Manager Lee Shepherd, said: “We love being able to support causes that are important to members of the team, so when Steve suggested we help the Learning Bears Pre-School we were delighted to do so. Our team really enjoyed spending time with the children and staff here and learning about how the donation will be used.”

Diane Burcham from Learning Bears Pre-School, said: “When we heard the Amazon team would be visiting we were all excited to meet them. This donation of £500 will really help us to buy some new toys for the children and give them some new and exciting activities to enjoy. On behalf of everyone here I’d like to thank Lee, Steve and the team for their generosity.”