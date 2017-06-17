Barn opened at Sacrewell

A new barn was opened at Sacrewell Farm to honour a trustee.

The Hutton Barn - formally known as The Timeline Barn - has been named in honour of the William Scott Abbott Trust’s former

Chairman of Trustees, Paul Hutton OBE.

Paul has been a trustee for the William Scott Abbott Trust since 1997, and put in crucial work in the restoration project of the 18 th Century Grade II* watermill at Sacrewell.

General manager Debbie Queen said: “Most of us spend hours in front of a screen every day, but only a few minutes outdoors. Most farmers’ faces are anonymous to us, and the connection between field and fork is fading. The William Scott Abbott Trust at Sacrewell is working hard to re-connect people of all ages to the landscape. We want our programmes to inspire farm and nature-based education.”

The Hutton Barn has now been furnished with grant money from The Mick George Community Fund.