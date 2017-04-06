Bargains will help children

Peterborough residents can pick up a bargain this week - and help children on the other side of Europe.

Many items at the popular Chernobyl children’s appeal Spring Sale on Saturday will cost £1 or less.

The sale will be held from 10am to noon at All Saints church hall, Park Road, Peterborough (opposite Central Park). Goods on sale will include household items, books, toys, baby goods, jewellery and collectibles. Coffee and cakes will be available.

Organiser, Rosie Sandall (above with husband John) said: “We have hundreds of bargains for sale and we hope people will support us as we prepare for our summer trip to Ukraine where we support many severely disabled young people. Be early for the best bargains.”