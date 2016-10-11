Banned driver caught on A47 near Wisbech

A man has admitted driving offences after he was stopped by police near Wisbech at the weekend.

Magistrates heard three other men travelling with Mark Pescu were also arrested for other matters following his detention.

Pescu, 32, of Providence Way, Cambridge, admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance when he appeared in court in King’s Lynn yesterday.

The court heard he had been stopped by officers on the A47 near the Elme Hall roundabout on Saturday.

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting said that after checks revealed he was banned from driving, he then failed a roadside breath test.

Further samples showed he had 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Jacqui Appleton, mitigating, said that, although her client’s disqualification had ended, he was still classed as banned as he had not taken the necessary retest before he was allowed to drive again.

Pescu was bailed to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on a date to be fixed for sentencing to tie in with other cases currently before that court.